Rwanda: Nearly 1,900 Convicts Released On Parole

A Cabinet meeting on Thursday, March 4 approved the release of 1,847 convicts on parole.

Parole is the temporary release of a prisoner before the expiry of a sentence, on the promise of good behaviour.

Under the law governing criminal procedure, eligibility for parole depends on both the sentence imposed and the portion of the sentence already served. An inmate sentenced to a term not exceeding five years may be considered for parole after serving at least one quarter of the sentence.

Those sentenced to a term exceeding five years must have served at least one third of their sentence. In the case of life imprisonment, a convict becomes eligible for parole after serving at least 15 years.

Regarding the application procedure, a request for release on parole is filed with the Minister in charge of Justice through the Commissioner General of the Rwanda Correctional Service. However, an inmate detained in a military correctional facility submits the application to the Minister in charge of Justice through the Minister in charge of Defence.

The law also provides for the revocation of parole. The Minister in charge of Justice may, upon request by the Public Prosecution, revoke parole if the beneficiary is convicted of another offence, engages in gross misconduct, or breaches the conditions attached to the parole order.

If parole is revoked, the person is required to serve all or part of the remaining sentence that was outstanding at the time of release. This remainder may be combined with any new sentence subsequently imposed.