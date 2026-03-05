Rwanda: Edda Mukabagwiza Appointed Co-President of Refugee Appeal Tribunal

President Paul Kagame has appointed the leadership of the Appeal Tribunal for refugees and asylum seekers, naming two co-presidents, four members, and a registrar.

According to resolutions from the Cabinet meeting held on March 4, Edda Mukabagwiza was appointed co-president of the tribunal alongside Jean Damascène Rusanganwa.

Prior to his appointment, Rusanganwa served as Director of Citizen Services at the Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration (DGIE).

Mukabagwiza is a former Deputy Speaker of Parliament and previously served as Rwanda's High Commissioner and Ambassador to Canada and Cuba. From 2003 to 2006, she served as Minister for Justice and Institutional Relations, among other senior positions.

The appointed members of the tribunal are Patricie Mukanyundo, Immaculée Nyirinkwaya, Joseph Rudasingwa, and Augustin Mukama. Jean Damascène Kalinda Ndabirora was appointed as the registrar.

Rwanda established the Refugee Status Appeal Tribunal in 2024 to handle appeals against decisions made by the Refugee Status Determination Committee.

According to Presidential Order No. 051/01 of 19/04/2024 governing the Appeal Tribunal for Refugees and Applicants for Refugee Status, the tribunal's headquarters is located in Kigali. Members of the Appeal Tribunal serve a renewable term of three years.

The order further provides that members of the tribunal must meet specific eligibility criteria. They must not have been convicted of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, or terrorism. In addition, they are required to be persons of integrity and to possess knowledge and experience in matters relating to refugee and humanitarian protection law or immigration law.