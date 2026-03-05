Namibia: Listen! Namibia Make History With First Cosafa Women's Championship Win

4 March 2026
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Namibia made history with a maiden title at the HOLLYWOODBETS COSAFA Women's Championship 2025 after they defeated hosts South Africa 2-1 in the final in Polokwane on Sunday.

It was a solid campaign throughout from Namibia, who got their revenge some 20 years after South Africa beat them in the 2006 decider.

All teams would have taken much from the tournament, where they were able to fine-tune their squads and look at players who might previously have been on the fringes of selection.

On this episode of the COSAFA Show, we hear from victorious Namibia coach Lesley Kavuka and South Africa's Dr Desiree Ellis as they assess the final, and the campaign as a whole.

