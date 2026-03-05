Tanzania Calls for Efficiency in Managing Its Rich Oil, Gas Deposits

Dar es Salaam — THE Minister of Energy, Deogratius Ndejembi, has held discussions with institutions under the Ministry of Energy that manage the oil and gas sector, focusing on ways to strengthen governance, transparency, and efficiency in the execution of their responsibilities.

The meeting aimed to enhance the performance and contribution of the country's oil and gas sector.

The discussions took place at the Ministry's Offices in Dar es Salaam and were attended by key experts and officials in the sector, including the Permanent Secretary for Oil and Gas, Dr James Mataragio; Commissioner of Petroleum, Goodluck Shirima; Chief Executive Officer of EWURA, James Mwainyekule; CEO of TPDC, Mussa Makame; Acting CEO of the Petroleum Bulk Procurement Agency (PBPA), Bruno Tarimo; along with other specialists from the Ministry and the respective institutions.

Minister Ndejembi emphasized the importance of promoting transparency and efficiency in the execution of the institutions' mandates, a step intended to ensure that the oil and gas sector contributes effectively to the nation's sustainable development.