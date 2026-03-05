Uganda: Museveni Endorses Among and Tayebwa to Lead 12th Parliament

President Museveni has signed the ruling party NRM's top organ endorsement of Speaker Anita Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa for another term in the stewardship of the August House.

This comes after the President, who is also the chairman of the NRM, ratified the Central Executive Committee (CEC) resolutions dated January 27 and 20th February 2026.

The endorsements now await presentation to the NRM parliamentary caucus for formal adoption ahead of the speakership race in the 12th Parliament.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong said the party opted to uphold precedent by allowing the Speaker and Deputy Speaker to complete two terms.

He added that any other party members interested in the positions were asked to step down to maintain unity and continuity in parliamentary leadership.

With this approval, Among and Tayebwa are set to continue guiding the August House, consolidating experience and stability in Uganda's legislative leadership.

More to follow...