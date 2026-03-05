Uganda: Govt Commends Stanbic for Providing Holistic Financial Solutions to Ugandans

Government has commended Stanbic Bank Uganda for delivering holistic financial solutions that are transforming lives and strengthening Uganda's financial ecosystem.

The praise was delivered by Al-Haji Ibrahim Lubega Kaddunabbi , the Executive Director of the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA), during the Stanbic Iftar Dinner held at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Tuesday evening.

The event brought together leaders from the financial sector, the business community and members of the Muslim community to reflect on faith, unity and inclusive socio-economic development.

In his address, Kaddunabbi applauded Stanbic for evolving beyond traditional banking to provide integrated solutions encompassing banking, insurance and investment services.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Stanbic has demonstrated commitment to supporting Ugandans not only through access to credit and savings products, but also by embracing insurance and risk management solutions that promote financial security and inclusion," he said.

He underscored the importance of collaboration between banks and insurance providers in deepening financial inclusion and strengthening resilience among individuals and businesses, noting that such partnerships are vital to advancing Uganda's economic growth agenda.

Lubega further highlighted bancassurance as one of the most transformative developments in Uganda's financial services industry.

He noted that Stanbic was the first bank in Uganda to obtain a bancassurance licence in October 2017, paving the way for 22 other financial institutions to follow suit.

"Insurance, at its core, is a promise to stand with families and businesses during their most challenging moments. Continued innovation is essential, particularly in serving youth, women and small and medium enterprises, who form the backbone of our economy," he added.

Kaddunabbi also reflected on his longstanding association with the bank, dating back to its days as Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB).

He recalled working closely with the institution during his tenure as the first Chairman of the Parliamentary Pension Scheme, where collaboration and international exposure helped strengthen pension fund management practices. Today, the scheme's portfolio stands in the range of shs 500 billion to shs1 trillion.

He noted that his professional engagement with the bank has continued in his capacity as a regulator, describing Stanbic as a longstanding partner in strengthening Uganda's financial architecture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda, underscored the spiritual and social significance of Ramadan as a period of reflection, generosity and unity.

Kalifungwa emphasized that this year's Iftar dinner coincided with Stanbic's 35-year Positive Impact Agenda, which is committed to advancing five strategic pillars: financial inclusion, job creation, infrastructure development, climate resilience and corporate philanthropy.

"Through our Positive Impact Agenda, we have earmarked shs1 trillion to support local enterprises, deliberately targeting businesses led by women, youth and farmers. Under our Corporate Social Investment programmes, we have also supported more than 85 medical facilities nationwide and partnered with organisations such as Salam Charity to assist vulnerable communities across various regions of the country," he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Associate Professor Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi commended Stanbic Bank for its deliberate engagement with faith-based institutions and sustained commitment to social impact.

He praised the Muslim faithful for observing the fast and emphasized that Ramadan is not merely a period of abstaining from food, but also a time to strengthen partnerships that uplift communities.

Dr. Walusimbi noted that meaningful collaboration between financial institutions and faith-based organisations can accelerate socio-economic transformation, particularly among vulnerable populations.

He applauded Stanbic's focus on financial inclusion and the empowerment of women and youth, observing that access to ethical and responsive financial services remains critical to unlocking entrepreneurship within Muslim communities.

He encouraged the private sector to continue aligning business objectives with social responsibility, stressing that sustainable development is achieved when institutions invest in people as much as in profit.