Ethiopia and Kazakhstan Vow to Bolster Trade Ties, Support WTO Accession

4 March 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe, held a productive meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Barlybay Sadykov, to deliberate on expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides reached an understanding to elevate economic relations to a level that reflects the growing diplomatic proximity between the two nations.

Minister Kassahun highlighted Ethiopia's evolving economic landscape, noting that the country has become a primary destination for international commerce due to ongoing structural improvements.

Reflecting on the discussion, Minister Kassahun stated: "Ethiopia is a preferred trade and investment destination, both through the implementation of macroeconomic reforms and through its preferential access to the African market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Minister further detailed specific sectors where Kazakhstani enterprises could play a pivotal role, emphasizing the untapped potential within both economies.

A significant portion of the dialogue focused on Ethiopia's journey toward joining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

As Ethiopia prepares for its 7th Working Party Meeting, Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov pledged his country's technical and experiential support.

"Kazakhstan joined the World Trade Organization in 2015 as its 162nd member, and the Ambassador assured me that Kazakhstan will share its valuable experience in multilateral trade," Kassahun noted, adding that such partnership is crucial for Ethiopia's accession goals.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.