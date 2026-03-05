Ethiopia and Kazakhstan Vow to Bolster Trade Ties, Support WTO Accession

Addis Ababa — Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Kassahun Gofe, held a productive meeting with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ethiopia, Barlybay Sadykov, to deliberate on expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides reached an understanding to elevate economic relations to a level that reflects the growing diplomatic proximity between the two nations.

Minister Kassahun highlighted Ethiopia's evolving economic landscape, noting that the country has become a primary destination for international commerce due to ongoing structural improvements.

Reflecting on the discussion, Minister Kassahun stated: "Ethiopia is a preferred trade and investment destination, both through the implementation of macroeconomic reforms and through its preferential access to the African market under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

The Minister further detailed specific sectors where Kazakhstani enterprises could play a pivotal role, emphasizing the untapped potential within both economies.

A significant portion of the dialogue focused on Ethiopia's journey toward joining the World Trade Organization (WTO).

As Ethiopia prepares for its 7th Working Party Meeting, Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov pledged his country's technical and experiential support.

"Kazakhstan joined the World Trade Organization in 2015 as its 162nd member, and the Ambassador assured me that Kazakhstan will share its valuable experience in multilateral trade," Kassahun noted, adding that such partnership is crucial for Ethiopia's accession goals.