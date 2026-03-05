South Africa: President Ramaphosa Hails Lekota As a Patriot and Champion of Non-Racial Democracy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended heartfelt condolences, following the passing of veteran politician and struggle stalwart, Mosiuoa Lekota, describing him as a patriot whose life was deeply intertwined with South Africa's liberation and democratic journey.

Lekota passed away at the age of 77 earlier today.

In a statement, the President said his thoughts and prayers were with Lekota's family, the Congress of the People and political associates across the spectrum.

Born on 13 August 1948 in Kroonstad in the Free State, Lekota - affectionately known as "Terror" for his prowess on the soccer field - dedicated his youth and adult life to the struggle against apartheid. He was a member and organiser of the South African Students' Organisation and was prosecuted by the apartheid regime, leading to his imprisonment on Robben Island in 1974.

He spent eight years behind bars alongside struggle icons, including Nelson Mandela, before his release in 1982. Upon regaining his freedom, Lekota resumed activism and became a leading figure in the United Democratic Front (UDF), a broad non-racial coalition of more than 400 grassroots organisations formed in 1983 to oppose the apartheid government's Tricameral Parliament.

His involvement in the UDF led to his conviction in 1988 during the four-year Delmas Treason Trial, where the State attempted to link non-violent resistance to unrest in the Vaal. Although he was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment, his conviction and those of his co-accused were overturned in 1989.

In the democratic era, Lekota served as the first Premier of the Free State from 1994 to 1996 and went on to become the inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces from 1997 to 1999. He was appointed Minister of Defence in 1999, a portfolio he held until 2008.

He also served as National Chairperson of the African National Congress before co-founding the Congress of the People in 2008, adding to the diversity of South Africa's democratic landscape.

Paying tribute, President Ramaphosa said South Africa has lost a patriot, a freedom fighter, and a servant of the people, whose life story is closely intertwined with the country's journey of struggle and the realisation of democracy.

"His life was one of resilience, courage, and steadfast belief in justice. We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa," he said.

The President further lauded Lekota's contribution to strengthening democratic institutions, particularly his role in the establishment of the National Council of Provinces, which enhanced representation of communities in the national legislature.

"We will remember Mosiuoa for his patriotism, his intellect and his personable nature, and we will continue to work for the inclusive, non-racial South Africa for which he sacrificed so much and worked so passionately," President Ramaphosa said. - SAnews.gov.za