South Africa: Gautrain to Continue Operating Under PPP Model

As the Gauteng Provincial Government and the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) begin the process of appointing a new private operator, commuters have been assured that the Gautrain will continue operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model beyond 2026.

This guarantee follows the announcement that the concession agreement between the Gauteng Provincial Government and private partner, Bombela Concession Company (Pty) Ltd (BCC), ends on 27 March 2026.

BCC currently holds a 19½-year concession for the design, construction, partial financing, operation and maintenance of the Gautrain system.

"As the current concession agreement approaches its conclusion, the process of appointing a new private partner to operate, maintain, refurbish, upgrade and modernise the Gautrain system for the next 15 years is at an advanced stage of negotiation.

"As one of South Africa's largest and most successful PPP projects, the Gautrain will continue operating under the PPP model beyond this date, ensuring stability, continuity and sustained private-sector participation," a joint statement by GMA and the provincial government explained on Wednesday.

By 27 March 2026, the costs associated with establishing the Gautrain project will have been fully paid off.

As a State-owned asset, the Gautrain is valued at approximately R45 billion.

"This important step positions the post-2026 Gautrain Project to realise enhanced economic and operational benefits for the province and its residents.

"A preferred bidder has been identified for the new concession agreement. During the negotiation period, the GMA has triggered a contractual holdover arrangement as of 28 March 2026, which will allow the current operator, Bombela Operating Company (BOC), to continue operating the Gautrain system as per the existing Concession Agreement, which makes provision for a holdover period of six months, thereby ensuring uninterrupted service to passengers," the statement continued.

In parallel with ensuring operational continuity, the Gautrain remains committed to making public transport more accessible and affordable.

Among its initiatives is KlevaMova, which provides a 50% discount on train fares to qualifying low-income earners, scholars, pensioners and South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) disability grant recipients.

Since its launch in May 2025, thousands of eligible passengers have registered for KlevaMova.

Students under the age of 25 also benefit from a 50% discount through the Student Product introduced in 2022.

The GMA continues to support the Gauteng Provincial Government in advancing transport and rail-related initiatives, including the rollout of smart Driver's Licence Testing Centres located closer to communities, particularly within Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostels.

"As we transition into the post-2026 phase, our priority is to safeguard service continuity, strengthen private-sector participation, and ensure that the Gautrain continues to contribute meaningfully to economic growth, job creation and improved mobility for all residents of Gauteng," Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said.