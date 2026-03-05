South Africa: Parliament Statement On the Passing of Former NCOP Chairperson Mr Mosiuoa 'Terror' Lekota

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament have learned with deep sadness of the passing of Mr Mosiuoa Patrick "Terror" Lekota, former Member of Parliament, veteran of the liberation struggle, and leader of the Congress of the People (COPE).

Parliament remembers and salutes Mr Lekota's historic role as the founding Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) from 1997 to 1999. The establishment of the NCOP followed the adoption of the democratic constitutional order and replaced the former Senate one of the two Houses of Parliament. The NCOP was designed as a unique institution within South Africa's constitutional architecture -- one intended to give provinces a meaningful voice in national law-making and to strengthen the system of cooperative governance between the national, provincial and local spheres of government.

As the first Chairperson if the Council, Mr Lekota played a pivotal role in shaping the identity, ethos and institutional culture of this new chamber of Parliament. At a time when South Africa was still consolidating its democratic institutions, he helped guide the development of a parliamentary body dedicated to ensuring that the interests of provinces and communities across the country were represented within national governance.

His leadership contributed to laying the foundations for the NCOP as a forum where national legislation is scrutinised through the lens of provincial priorities and where cooperative governance is advanced.

His stewardship of the NCOP formed part of the broader constitutional project that South Africa embarked upon in the mid-1990s following the negotiated settlement that ended apartheid. This contribution carries particular significance in 2026, as South Africa marks thirty years since the adoption of the Constitution, the supreme law that underpins the democratic institutions Mr Lekota helped to build and strengthen.

Mr Lekota belonged to a generation of South Africans whose lives were forged in the struggle for freedom and democracy. From his early years as a student activist and organiser in the South African Students' Organisation (SASO), to his imprisonment on Robben Island and later during the Delmas Treason Trial, he demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to justice, equality and human dignity. His sacrifices formed part of the collective effort that ultimately secured South Africa's democratic breakthrough.

Mr Lekota also served the nation in several other important leadership roles. He was Premier of the Free State from 1994 to 1996 during the formative years of provincial government, and later served as Minister of Defence from 1999 to 2008, contributing to the transformation and development of the country's defence establishment. Throughout his time in Parliament, including his service on several Portfolio Committees, he remained engaged in national discourse and parliamentary oversight with a strong sense of public responsibility.

Beyond the offices he held, Mr Lekota will be remembered as a principled leader who valued dialogue, democratic debate and constitutional governance. His life story reflects the journey of many South Africans who endured persecution, imprisonment and sacrifice so that future generations could live in a free and democratic country.

As Parliament reflects on his passing, we honour his contribution to building the institutions of democracy and recognise his role in shaping the early years of the National Council of Provinces -- an institution that continues to play a vital role in South Africa's constitutional system.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament extend their deepest condolences to his family, friends, comrades and all South Africans who mourn the passing of this distinguished son of the soil.

