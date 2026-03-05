Mozambique: NGO Concerned At Violation of Children By Terrorists

Maputo — A prominent Mozambican NGO, the Foundation for Community Development (FDC), has expressed its "deep concern' about the increase in violations against children in those areas affected by islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

According to FDC, in cooperation with a further 116 Mozambican NGOs, the violence has forced displacement, malnutrition, an increase in the school dropout rate, child marriages, sexual abuse, as well as the recruitment of children to swell the ranks of armed groups.

"Thousands of children currently face precarious conditions in resettlement centers, with limited access to education, food, and drinking water, and many remain undocumented', Mirna Chitsungo, the FDC Communications Officer, told reporters.

The organization calls on the government to strengthen child protection mechanisms, ensuring accountability for perpetrators of violations. "It means that we must prioritize investments in education, psychosocial support, and reintegration of children affected by the conflict', she said.

"This is the beginning of several advocacy activities in favor of protecting children affected by the conflict in Cabo Delgado province. The next immediate step is the formal delivery of the position statement to the government and various institutions at the provincial and central levels, including the parliament, the Ombudsman's office, and the Defense and Security Forces (FDS)', she said.

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has also expressed its concern at the increase in cases of the kidnapping of minors by armed groups. The organization notes that 77 per cent of Mozambican children (citizens under the age of 18) are living in poverty and one in four girls have suffered physical violence before their 18th birthday.

This means that of 16.4 million children in the country, around 13 million are living in poverty, whether monetary, multidimensional or both.