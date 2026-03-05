Mozambique and U.S. Set Up Working Group

Maputo — The governments of the United States and of Mozambique have agreed to set up a bilateral economic and commercial working group, with the purpose of strengthening the economic and commercial links between the two countries.

According to a US Embassy release, the creation of this working group follows a visit by Mozambican President Daniel Chapo to the USA in October 2025, which reaffirmed the commitment of both governments to deepen their bilateral relations and expand opportunities for trade, investment and sustainable economic growth.

The announcement also follows the visit to Maputo by Sarah Troutman, the Deputy Under-Secretary of State for African Affairs, between 25 February and 1 March, which stressed the shared commitment to high level trade between the United States and Mozambique.

The Working Group, the embassy said, will operate as a regular forum to identify challenges to the business environment and develop practical solutions for overcoming them, with a view to promoting US trade and investment in Mozambique.

The purpose of the Working Group is to stimulate a more transparent and predictable environment, favourable to business activity, to the benefit of both Mozambican and US companies.

The Working Group will be co-led by the US Embassy in Maputo, and by the main Mozambican government partners, including the Foreign Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Ministries of Mineral Resources, of Planning and Development, and of Transport and Logistics, and the Tax Authority.

The release claims that the US and Mozambique "are awaiting with expectation the regular holding of meetings of the Working Group and the advance of concrete results that support inclusive economic growth, strengthen commercial ties and consolidate the longstanding partnership between the two countries'.