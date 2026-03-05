South Sudan: Commission's Renewal Key Amidst Heightened Atrocity Risks Across the Country

press release

HRW Oral Statement - EID on the Report of the Commission of Human Rights in South Sudan - HRC61

Mr. President,

We thank the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan for their latest report and share their grave concerns over ongoing serious violations and abuses, and heightened atrocity risk across the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Northern Jonglei, clashes between government and opposition forces and affiliated militias have displaced at least 280,000 people since late 2025. For two months the government imposed a no-fly zone and further restricted aid access to opposition-controlled territories accentuating the humanitarian crisis.

All parties have attacked civilians, aid, and civilian infrastructure.

Since 2025, the UN peacekeeping mission has reported widespread abuses and violations in conflict affected areas, such as unlawful killings and sexual violence, by all parties as well as use of explosive weapons in populated areas by government forces, increasing the risk for civilians of unlawful attacks.

Human Rights Watch has documented the abusive arrest and detention of children and adults in Juba under the guise of a crackdown on crime, and their forced recruitment and deployment to the frontlines.

The National Security Service and other government forces have targeted critics and opposition members with unlawful arrests.

As the Commission has highlighted, impunity is at the root of these cycles of abuse. And yet, the government has rarely investigated or prosecuted commanders implicated in abuses, instead emboldening their actions through repeated re-appointments. It has failed to progress the establishment of the Hybrid Court.

States should mobilize to implement the Commission's recommendations, including the establishment of the Hybrid Court, and support the full renewal of the Commission's mandate - key to supporting future accountability.