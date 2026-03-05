Ethiopia Rights Commission Urges Urgent Federal, Oromia Action After Dozens Killed in Renewed Attacks in Oromia Region

Addis Abeba — The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has called on the federal government and the Oromia Regional State to take immediate, tangible, and sustainable measures to halt killings, injuries, property destruction, and displacement in Arsi Zone, following renewed attacks that left up to 30 civilians killed.

In a statement on 04 March, the Commission recalled an earlier warning it made in December 2023, noting that although the security situation in the zone had shown temporary improvement, violence has escalated again since October 2025.

"EHRC recalls its statement issued on December 6, 2023, which urged federal and regional governments to seek solutions commensurate with the human rights violations occurring in the Arsi Zone of Oromia Region following attacks by the Oromo Liberation Army," the Commission said.

According to information gathered from victims' families, local residents, and government officials, the EHRC said attacks in Shirka, Guna, Merti, Aseko, and Onkolo Wabe woredas have resulted in loss of life, physical injuries, property damage, and displacement driven by security fears.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Commission also reported that it verified, through multiple information channels, attacks carried out on 26 February 2026 in Jawi Kebele (Shirka Woreda) and Geba Kebele (Robe Woreda).

"An unconfirmed number of people have suffered loss of life, physical injuries, abductions, and displacement up to the time of this statement's release," EHRC said, adding that verification efforts were ongoing.

Chief Commissioner Birhanu Adelo said the attacks in various parts of Arsi Zone constitute serious human rights violations, stressing that the cumulative impact on civilians has been severe.

"The killings, bodily injuries, displacements, abductions, and the destruction and looting of property have violated the right to life and made it difficult for residents to conduct their daily lives in peace and security," he said.

The EHRC called on federal and regional authorities to deploy adequate security forces to areas repeatedly targeted by attacks or deemed at risk. It also urged the provision of immediate humanitarian assistance to displaced residents, in cooperation with partner organizations, and the creation of conditions that would enable the sustainable rehabilitation and return of displaced persons.

In addition, the Commission emphasized the need for proactive measures to anticipate and prevent similar attacks in the future, warning that failure to act decisively could allow continued violations and prolonged insecurity in the zone.

Earlier this week, three major religious institutions in Ethiopia issued separate statements condemning the killing of 21 civilians in Shirka Woreda, East Arsi Zone of Oromia Region, urging authorities to take immediate action to bring perpetrators to justice and strengthen protection for residents.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, and the Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council each condemned the attack, warning against attempts to exploit the incident to incite inter-religious or inter-ethnic violence.

In a statement dated 01 March 2026, the Permanent Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church said it had received reports from its diocese indicating that 21 civilians were killed in the attack in East Arsi. The Synod said survivors were abducted and their whereabouts remain unknown, while homes and properties belonging to more than 10 households were set on fire.

The Synod identified the victims as Orthodox Christian civilians with no involvement in any conflict, stressing that those who carried out the attack, "even if acting in the name of religion," do not represent religious teachings. It warned that such acts are intended to sow division among religious communities that have long coexisted peacefully and called on Muslim and Christian communities to jointly denounce the violence.

Similarly, the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) also issued a statement addressing the killings, accusing what it described as "mercenaries" of moving through Arsi Zone and deliberately targeting Orthodox Christian civilians in an attempt to inflame inter-religious and inter-ethnic tensions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group claimed the violence was aimed at fracturing collective opposition by pitting communities against one another, including along Oromo-Amhara and Christian-Muslim lines. It said that "whether in uniform or without, whether carrying a gun or a pen," any actor who "weaponizes innocent civilians for political ends" would be considered its enemy, adding that it would confront such forces decisively.

The latest killings follow a pattern of recurring violence in East Arsi Zone. In October 2025, the more than 25 civilians were killed in the zone during that month alone, including in Honkolo Wabe and Merti Na Guna woredas.

Separately, a local church source previously told Addis Standard that three civilians were killed and four others abducted in a night-time attack in Hela Zibaba Kebele, Shirka Woreda, on 27 October 2025, describing the incident as part of a series of attacks that began in 2021 and have since escalated.

As earlier reported by Addis Standard, six civilians, including a priest, were killed in Tijo village, Aseko District, in August 2024, underscoring persistent security challenges in the zone.