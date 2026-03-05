Zimbabwe Cricket Team Finally Heading Home After Delays By Middle East Airspace Closures

The Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team is finally leaving India after a two-day delay due to Middle East airspace disruptions affected their travel plans.

Initially, the Chevrons were scheduled to leave India on Monday following their elimination from the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage on Sunday, but had to remain in India. The team's elimination followed a 5-wicket defeat to South Africa.

According to Zimbabwe Cricket, the teams will leave India in two batches; the first one is departing Wednesday, while the other will follow on Friday.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men's team participating in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is on their way home from India after the International Cricket Council secured alternative travel arrangements following recent transit disruptions."

"Due to flight availability and revised routing, the squad will return to Harare in batches.

"The first group of players departed India today, Wednesday, while the final group is scheduled to leave on Friday afternoon," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.