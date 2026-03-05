Angola: Over 300,000 Foreign Citizens Are Outside Formal Tax Payment System in Angola

Luanda — Tounkara Mohamed Saiduo, the chairman of Action for the Development of Angolan and Foreign Youth, reported on Tuesday that over 300,000 foreign citizens are currently outside the formal tax payment system in Angola.

Tounkara Mohamed Saiduo made the statement on the sidelines of an audience granted by the Third Vice-Speaker of the National Assembly, Raul Augusto Lima. They discussed issues related to the legalization, social integration, and tax contributions of foreign citizens residing in Angola.

Saiduo added that legalization and inclusion are among the association's primary concerns, as they aim to regularize the documents of foreigners who have lived in Angola for over 15 or 20 years. These individuals often struggle to obtain legal documentation.

He added that the lack of documents also directly impacts the ability of these citizens' children to access the education system, having thanked the Angolan state and its people for welcoming African citizens who choose to live and invest in Angola.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If we are well received and carry out our economic activities here, we must also contribute to the country's development, primarily through tax payments," he said.

He announced that the association has trained 3,758 young people in mechanics, metalwork, and carpentry and currently operates a vocational training center.

Language courses in Portuguese, French, English, and Arabic, as well as journalism, are also planned, all at no cost.

During the meeting, the issue of vandalism of public property was addressed. The association reported that it is collaborating with scrap metal dealers to discourage the purchase of materials obtained through vandalism.

He said awareness lectures have already been held, and the process of organizing and registering stakeholders in the sector is underway. The goal is to strengthen control and collaborate with the authorities to prevent these practices. AB/CS/DAN/AMP