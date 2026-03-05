Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers Raid Bulawayo Financial Outlet

Police in Bulawayo are investigating an armed robbery at a financial services outlet in the city centre in which more than US$78 000 and over half a million rand were stolen.

In a statement, police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the robbery occurred at around 07:08am along Jason Moyo Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue.

According to preliminary investigations, a female employee was approached by unknown suspects while parking her vehicle upon arrival for duty.

The suspects allegedly forced her into the offices and ordered her to open both the strong room and a Chubb safe.

Commissioner Nyathi said the group then took cash from the safe before removing a Digital Video Recorder (DVR) and a panic button.

They reportedly fled the scene through the back door.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred on 04 March 2026 at around 0708 hours at a financial services outlet, located along Jason Moyo Street, between 8th and 9th Avenue, Bulawayo," Nyathi said.

The total amount stolen was US$78,141.00 and ZAR 501,820.00.

Police are appealing to members of the public for information that may assist with ongoing investigations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may assist in the on-going investigations to contact the National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197, or report at any nearest police station." he said.