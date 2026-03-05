Uganda: NRM Pours Cold Water On Mao's House Dreams, Backs Among

President Museveni, who also serves as National Chairman of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), has endorsed Speaker Anita Annet Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa for retention as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

The endorsement follows resolutions passed during the 8th meeting of the 5th Central Executive Committee (CEC) held on February 20, 2026.

The resolutions, signed by Museveni and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong, resolved that the two leaders be fronted as the party's official candidates for the top parliamentary positions in the next term.

According to party officials, the names of Among and Tayebwa will now be forwarded to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for formal adoption as flag bearers when the 12th Parliament convenes.

Once endorsed by the caucus, they will carry the ruling party's official backing into the election at the inaugural sitting.

Among and Tayebwa have led Parliament since 2022 following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah. Their current term has about three months remaining before the new Parliament is constituted.

The early endorsement comes amid heightened political contestation for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions, with several Members of Parliament -- both within the NRM and from opposition parties -- reportedly expressing interest ahead of elections expected during the first sitting of the new Parliament in June.

However, the NRM leadership appears to have moved swiftly to settle internal debate by backing the incumbents, citing performance and the need for continuity.

Todwong confirmed that Museveni appended his signature to minutes of CEC meetings held on January 27 and February 20, both of which unanimously supported the retention of Among and Tayebwa.

"The chairperson has endorsed both minutes of CEC that endorsed Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa to retain their respective positions. What is left now is to forward their names to the caucus for adoption," Todwong said.

He clarified that the party has not entered into any agreements with individuals to support them for the Speakership or Deputy Speakership.

Todwong specifically addressed claims that the cooperation agreement between the NRM and the Democratic Party could influence the race, saying the matter of the Speaker is strictly an internal party decision.

"For the position of Speaker, it is about the party. In this case, the NRM has to present a candidate. It was not discussed in the cooperation agreement that NRM will support DP for any of the positions," he said.

The remarks follow public statements by Democratic Party president Norbert Mao, who has previously referenced his cooperation agreement with the NRM chairperson in political discussions.

Party officials say more than six individuals have expressed interest in contesting for the Speakership, some from within the ruling party and others from opposition parties or as independents.

However, with the CEC position now formalised, no internal contest is expected within the NRM once the caucus adopts the nominees.

Todwong also cautioned against premature campaigns for the positions, noting that the offices of Speaker and Deputy Speaker are traditionally filled at the first sitting of a new Parliament through a secret ballot.

"As you all know, the position of the Speaker is not supposed to be campaigned for. You are supposed to be dragged into the chair. Now the party is the one dragging these two to those seats, and I think this resolves the issue of campaigns," he said.

The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker is conducted by Members of Parliament through secret ballot at the inaugural sitting of a new Parliament, expected in June.