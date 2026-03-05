Tanzania: Energy Access 'Essential' for Women's Development, Says Minister

Dar es Salaam — MINISTER for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dorothy Gwajima, has said access to reliable energy is critical to advancing women's development and achieving gender equality.

She made the remarks during the women's conference organised by the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) in Dar es Salaam, ahead of International Women's Day on 8 March.

The event was held at the Diamond Jubilee Hall, focused on promoting the use of clean energy.

Dr Gwajima said the theme of this year's Women's Day is centred on rights and equality for women and girls as a foundation for Tanzania's Development Vision 2050 which could not be realised without electricity reaching households.

She said a lack of power in some communities continued to affect girls' education.

Without electricity, some girls spend long hours on domestic tasks such as collecting firewood, limiting time for study.

She added that the growing use of digital technology in education made electricity increasingly important.

"Gender equality and women's empowerment will remain a dream if we assume we can succeed without Tanesco's contribution," she said.

The minister also linked energy access to economic participation, noting that small businesses and small-scale industries rely on electricity to operate, including those run by women.

Dr Gwajima said she would highlight Tanzania's progress in expanding energy access at an international women's conference in New York on 9 March.

She said Tanesco's work supports the clean energy strategy launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, which targets 80% clean energy access by 2034.

She added that inclusive national development depends on the full participation of women across all sectors, including energy, which she described as a pillar of economic and social progress.