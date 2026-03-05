South Africa: Comedian and Actor Soli Philander Dies - South African News Briefs - March 5, 2026

Comedian and Actor Soli Philander Dies

Comedian and actor Soli Philander has died at the age of 65, reports News24. Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, has confirmed his passing. He praised Philander for bringing laughter and insight to audiences for decades. Philander was widely known for hosting the South African version of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? and the Afrikaans music show Liriekeraai. He also appeared in productions such as Arendsvlei and The Umbrella Men: Escape from Robben Island. His comedy often drew on life in the Cape Flats, using humour and storytelling to reflect everyday experiences in local communities.

Gun Free SA Sounds Alarm Over Rising Illegal Firearm Stats

Gun Free South Africa has raised concern over the latest crime statistics showing the continued prevalence of illegal firearms, reports EWN. Statistics for the third quarter of the financial year show 57% of the murders in the Western Cape were committed using firearms. Police recorded 926 cases of illegal firearm and ammunition possession, up from 758 in the same period last year. The organisation's director, Stanley Maphosa, has warned that illegal firearms often signal potential future violence. He called for stronger gun control, improved management of police armouries, and stricter oversight of legal gun ownership.

Taxi Driver Shot Dead on Golden Highway

A taxi driver was shot and killed while driving along Golden Highway in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, reports SABC News. The South African Police Service said that the occupants of a white Polo vehicle opened fire on the driver's minibus taxi. He was declared dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a murder case has been opened. Authorities have yet confirm whether the incident is linked to taxi violence. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations are underway.

