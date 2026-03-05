Congo-Kinshasa: Over 200 Feared Dead in DR Congo Coltan Mine Landslide

More than 200 people have been reported killed after a landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The country's Ministry of Mines said around 70 of the victims were children, and several injured people were taken to medical facilities in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province.

However, Fanny Kaj, a senior official in the M23 rebel group, which controls the mines, disputed the government figure and said that the collapse was caused by "bombings" and only five people had been killed.

A similar collapse occurred at the site in late January following heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 people. The Congolese authorities blamed the incident on the rebels and said they were allowing illegal mining without adequate safety standards.

Rubaya produces about 15% of the world's coltan, an essential metal that is processed into tantalum and in high demand by manufacturing industries to make mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines.