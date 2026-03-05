African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has solidified its dominance in African capital markets, clinching the Number 1 ranking as both Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables, as well as the Number 3 ranking for Administrative Agent.

These rankings recognise the Bank's leadership in arranging debt solutions and mobilising large-scale capital from both within and outside Africa from a diverse range of investors to anchor the continent's economic growth.

The results mark a continued ranking of Afreximbank as one of Africa's market leaders at the top of the Bloomberg league tables over the past years. As Bookrunner, Afreximbank held 21.66% market share comprising 14 deals.

As Mandated Lead Arranger, the Bank accounted for 23.65% market share comprising 20 transactions. The activity, which accounted for these 20 deals, consisted primarily of syndicated transactions in the oil and gas sector, reflecting the Bank's strategic intervention in closing the significant financing gap in the sector on the continent. The Number 3 Administrative Agency ranking delivered a market share of 13.92% with 13 deals, which also over-indexed in the oil and gas sector.

The Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables are a subset of the Bloomberg Capital Markets League Tables, which represent the top arrangers, bookrunners and advisors across a broad array of deal types including loans, bonds, equity and M&A transactions, according to Bloomberg standards. It is a critical tool for investment bankers and analysts to evaluate market share, analyse competitors and identify market trends.

Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President, Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, commented:

"I am delighted that the stellar performance of our colleagues has been reflected in Bloomberg's prestigious league tables, which is a real testament to their assiduous determination and capability. The rankings underscore Afreximbank's commitment to facilitating capital flows in order to drive economic growth and prosperity in the continent. We will continue to focus on leveraging our unique position to promote high-impact investments and bridge the financing gap across Africa's most critical sectors."