Zimbabwe: ZERA Announces Fuel Price Hike

5 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a jump in diesel and petrol prices, effective March 4.

Diesel now costs US$1.77 per litre, up from $1.52, while petrol asks for US$1.71 per litre, up from $1.56. This increase is attributed to rising global oil prices due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement this Wednesday, ZERA said the new tariffs are effective immediately.

"The new petroleum prices are with immediate effect from 4 March 2026 for the next two weeks. In the meantime, ZERA will be monitoring market developments to ensure there is adequate fuel supply," the regulator said.

The sudden hike in prices could have shot up to as much as US$1.90 but government has cushioned consumers with a subsidy.

This price hike is expected to impact various sectors, including transportation and households, as diesel and petrol are essential for daily operations. The increase is part of a broader trend of rising fuel prices globally, driven by supply disruptions and logistics risks.

