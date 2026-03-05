Zimbabwe: Kadoma Announces 6-Day Water Disruption Due to Pump Failure

THE City of Kadoma has announced a major breakdown at Claw Dam Tower Pump Station that has affected water supplies.

A 315-kW electric motor broke down, thereby halting the pumping of raw water from the reservoir. This has triggered a temporary water supply disruption across parts of the city.

The breakdown at the pump station has directly affected the city's water distribution system, preventing the extraction of raw water essential for treatment and supply.

In response, Kadoma city council has initiated an immediate repair programme focused on rewinding the damaged 315 kW electric motor.

Council says engineers are working around the clock to restore the motor's functionality, with an estimated turnaround time of six days from the notice date, meaning full service is expected to resume by March 9.

To lessen the inconvenience during the outage, the municipality has arranged to increase water delivery from the Pasi waterworks, supplementing the shortage caused by the pump failure. This interim measure aims to provide essential water to critical services and households in affected neighbourhoods.

Kadoma Town Clerk, Malvern Dondo, urged all residents receiving water supplies to use the available water sparingly and responsibly, prioritising essential needs such as drinking, cooking, and sanitation.

CoK expressed regret over the disruption and assured residents that concerted efforts are underway to restore normal water service within six days.