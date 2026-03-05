Zimbabwe: Tobacco Selling Season Kicks Off With First Bale Fetching U.S.$4,60 Per Kg

THE 2026 Tobacco Selling season officially kicked off Wednesday with the first bale fetching US$4,60 per bale, slightly lower than US$4,65 recorded last year.

Zimbabwe is Africa's largest tobacco producer and the fourth largest globally, with the 2026 season targeting high output following a record-breaking 300 million+ kg in 2025.

TIMB Board Chairman, Patrick Davenish, said as of 13 February 2026, Zimbabwe had registered 115,121 tobacco growers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"While this is a slight decline from last season, the sector remains dominated by smallholder farmers who are the backbone of the industry. The total area planted increased by 15%, from 143,025 hectares to 164,536 hectares, signalling renewed confidence among farmers and improved seasonal conditions. This expansion demonstrates the resilience and determination of our growers, despite economic and climatic challenges," he said.

He said exports continue to perform strongly, with Zimbabwe earning US$399.8 million from tobacco exports as of mid-February 2026, driven by demand from the Far East, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

For the 2026 marketing season, 48 contractors have been licensed, comprising 47 flue-cured tobacco contractors and one shisha tobacco contractor, along with 47 Class A buyers.

Three auction floors will operate, Tobacco Sales Floor, the Premier Tobacco Auction Floors and the new entrant, the Ethical Sales Floor. All of which are fully compliant with security, banking, health, ICT and utility requirements.

In addition, five decentralised selling centres will operate across the country to reduce travel distances and lower costs for growers.

This selling season, tobacco farmers will continue to receive 70% of their proceeds in foreign currency (USD) and 30% in local currency (ZiG) to ensure farmers receive the bulk of their earnings in the US$ currency while also supporting the domestic currency system.