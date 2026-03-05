Namibia: No Blood Banks in ||kharas and Hardap Regions - MP

Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Winnie Moongo says there are no blood banks in the ||Kharas and Hardap regions.

She revealed this in the National Assembly on Wednesday while posing questions to minister of health and social services Esperance Luvindao.

"There are no blood banks in the ||Kharas and Hardap regions. And blood transfusions are limited to district hospitals, leaving people in rural and remote areas without timely access to life-saving blood," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Moongo said the national blood supply is consistently limited, highlighting the urgent need for stronger government support and public awareness campaigns to encourage voluntary donation.

She asked the minister what plans the ministry has to establish facilities to improve access for underserved populations.

Moongo added that the Namibia Blood Transfusion Service is a vital lifeline for many Namibians, yet it continues to face persistent challenges that threaten the accessibility and reliability of blood across the country.

She said only 1% of the Namibian population donates blood, adding that this is due to misconceptions or a lack of understanding about the process.

She asked about the tangible strategies the ministry has in place to increase voluntary blood donations and to address misconceptions surrounding blood donation.

The minister is expected to respond next Thursday.