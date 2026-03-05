South Africa: McKenzie Outlines Grand Plans for SA Sport, but Leaves Many Questions Unanswered

5 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Annemieke Thomaidis

Gayton McKenzie addressed key issues at a media briefing, that touched on objectives for various sports.

Video assistant referees, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and Formula 1 were among the topics that Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie touched on when he addressed the media at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Pretoria on Wednesday, 4 March.

In typical McKenzie fashion, his address was boisterous, passionate and filled with anecdotes. It rang with promises made and promises fulfilled.

But for every question answered, twice as many remained obscured or ignored. The vision was grand, but the execution lacked a tangible blueprint.

A South African entourage

With fewer than 100 days until the Fifa World Cup, McKenzie dismissed calls for a boycott of the competition.

The Economic Freedom Fighters had called for a boycott citing discriminatory visa restrictions in the US, one of the host nations, together with Canada and Mexico.

MALEMA: We are calling for the BOYCOTT OF WORLD CUP in America and call on SAFA to join in calling for the Boycott, and the individual players, and the Legends - MUST CALL FOR THE BOYCOTT.#EFFPresser-- Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 4, 2026

"Football should not become a casualty of geopolitics," said McKenzie.

He revealed plans for South African fan...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

