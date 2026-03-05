Uganda: DP Defends Norbert Mao's Bid for Speaker, Says It's Not a Bargaining Tool

The Democratic Party (DP) has defended the candidature of its leader and Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao, for the Speaker of the 12th Parliament, stressing that his bid is aimed at strengthening the institution of Parliament rather than serving as a political bargaining tool.

"The candidature of Norbert Mao is based on the idea to strengthen the institution of Parliament. So, regardless of what steps are being taken now, it is the people who must have confidence in their Parliament. So despite whatever decisions are being taken, does it take away the people's desire for a Parliament that can be trusted? My answer is no," according to DP Spokeperson Kennedy Mutenyo.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with NBS Television on Wednesday, Mutenyo dismissed suggestions that Mao's candidacy is a strategy for political leverage.

"It is erroneous to say that Norbert Mao is using this as a bargaining tool," he said, noting that when Mao was appointed Minister, there was no Speaker position available, and the same applied when the cooperation agreement between the DP and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) was signed.

"The cooperation agreement is based on four pillars: peaceful presidential transition, electoral reforms, reconciliation, and dialogue. While Mao was consulting, he said he would ask the NRM to include the Speakership as part of the issues to discuss. The position of Speaker is open to all 529 MPs, and Norbert Mao offered himself."

Mutenyo's remarks come after President Museveni, who also serves as National Chairman of the NRM, endorsed incumbent Speaker Anita Annet Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa for retention in the top parliamentary positions.

The endorsement followed resolutions passed during the 8th meeting of the 5th Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Friday, February 20, 2026, signed by Museveni and NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong.

The resolutions nominate Among and Tayebwa as the party's official candidates for the upcoming term, and their names are now set to be forwarded to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus for formal adoption.

The early endorsement by the ruling party comes amid heightened political contestation for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions, with several Members of Parliament -- both from the NRM and opposition parties -- expressing interest ahead of elections expected during the first sitting of the new Parliament.

Recently, Norbert Mao officially declared his bid for Speaker, stating that his nationwide consultation phase has concluded. Addressing journalists at the DP headquarters in Kampala, Mao said he had gathered sufficient views and support from across the country to inform his decision.

Mao emphasized that corruption remains Uganda's greatest challenge and is deeply entrenched among individuals in positions of authority.

He pledged that, if entrusted with the Speaker's office, he would prioritize accountability, transparency, and institutional integrity within Parliament, restoring the legislature's oversight role to ensure responsible management of public resources.

Despite his candidacy, Mao requested that supporters and party members refrain from actively campaigning for him, highlighting that his qualifications, experience, and track record speak for themselves.

Mao described Uganda as having an "accidental Speaker" following the death of former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah in September 2022, with current Speaker Among assuming office due to unforeseen circumstances rather than a long-term leadership plan.

Mao contends that the country now needs a deliberate and well-thought-out choice for the next Speakership.

Weeks ago, Mao cited the DP-NRM cooperation agreement as strengthening his position in the speakership race. He noted that the NRM's majority in the incoming Parliament, combined with the partnership, significantly boosts his chances.

Mao also revealed that several MPs, including those from outside the Democratic Party, have pledged support and assured him of their votes.

Despite the DP currently holding only six seats in Parliament, Mao's political experience, leadership credentials, and alliance with the NRM bolster his bid.

Some of Mao's supporters have drawn parallels between his leadership style and that of the late former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, describing him as a conciliatory and unifying figure capable of presiding over Parliament with balance and inclusivity.

Mao has also begun consultations with President Museveni under the framework of the DP-NRM cooperation agreement, signaling his approach to the speakership race is rooted in dialogue, consensus-building, and political accommodation rather than confrontation.

Mao is one of at least six candidates vying for the 12th Parliament's top position.

Other contenders include incumbent Speaker Anita Among; Persis Namuganza, MP-elect for Bukono County and State Minister for Housing; Lydia Wanyoto, MP-elect for Mbale City; Masindi District Woman MP Dr. Florence Asiimwe Akiiki; and Yorke Odria Alioni, MP for Aringa South County -- all affiliated with the NRM.

The speakership contest has emerged as one of the most closely watched political stories of the year.