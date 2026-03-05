Kenya: President Ruto Receives Credentials From Three New Ambassadors to Kenya

5 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has received credentials from three newly appointed ambassadors at State House, Nairobi, signaling the start of their diplomatic missions in Kenya.

The new envoys are Rulan Mahmoud Samara (Jordan), Jacinto Januario Maguni (Mozambique), and Saad Bin Abdullah AlNofaia (Saudi Arabia).

President Ruto assured the ambassadors of his full support as they begin their duties and expressed confidence in the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Ambassador Rulan Mahmoud Samara, a seasoned diplomat with postings in London, Rome, and Bahrain, committed to deepening Kenya-Jordan relations, emphasizing trade, agriculture, healthcare, IT, tourism, and investment.

Ambassador Saad Bin Abdullah AlNofaia, former minister and diplomat with experience in Senegal, France, and multiple African nations, highlighted five focus areas: political, economic, development, defense, and investment cooperation between Kenya and Saudi Arabia.

High Commissioner Jacinto Januario Maguni, a veteran Mozambican diplomat, pledged to work with Kenya to unlock the full potential of bilateral partnerships for mutual benefits.

These appointments mark a renewed commitment to enhancing Kenya's global diplomatic engagements and strengthening cooperation across key sectors.

