Angola: Fada Credit Boosts Chicken Production in Huíla Province

Lubango — The Agricultural Development Support Fund (FADA) will finance 800 million kwanzas (USD 1 = 912Kz) to 38 poultry farmers in the province of Huíla who, starting in April of the current year, project placing up to 160,000 chickens on the market every 45 days.

Of the 80 members of the Huíla Poultry Farmers Cooperative, 38 were selected to receive the financing, of which 50% have already been granted packages ranging from 12 to 20 million kwanzas per producer.

This forecast corresponds to 35 tons of chicken meat. Currently, cooperative members produce 6 thousand units per cycle.

According to the association's head, Miguel Calandula, the project will be branded "Osandji Yetu," and is to be launched in April's first week. He emphasized that it will strengthen local poultry production, as all those selected are small poultry farmers with accumulated experience over the years, but now have better conditions to expand production.

In an interview with ANGOP, he highlighted that the investment includes technical assistance to producers, veterinary monitoring, and infrastructure improvements, ensuring greater organization and sustainability of the sector.

He added that to support production, a slaughterhouse will be built in the municipality of Palanca, with construction scheduled to begin in March, serving as support for the region's production chain.

The breeding stock comes from Waku-Kungo, with the first batch arriving on March 19th, and the brand launch to be marked by a small chicken fair.

He explained that this initiative is part of the national strategy to promote domestic production and diversify the economy, receiving the "Made in Angola" seal, which certifies quality local production.

As a result, poultry farmers hope that production cycles will be consolidated and that the province of Huíla will be able to achieve even greater figures in therms of production.

The Huíla Provincial Department of the Institute of Veterinary Services registered an increase of 590,689 km of chicken meat in 2025, compared to the previous year, with a total of 669,466 kg produced, representing 23% of the required amount of 3,060,717 kilograms/year.

