Uganda: Kamwenge to Host District Primary Schools Athletics Championship

KAMWENGE -- Kamwenge District is set to host its annual primary schools athletics championship this March, bringing together pupils from government-aided and private schools across the district.

Organised by the district local government through its sports department, the competitions will feature participants in the Under-12, Under-14 and Special Interest Group (SIG) categories, with the aim of nurturing young sporting talent and promoting inclusivity in school sports.

The Kamwenge District Sports Officer, Mellon Kyarisiima, said the championship will include a variety of track and field events tailored to different age groups.

"For the Under-12 category, pupils will compete in events such as the 60-metre sprint, 50-metre hurdles, multiple jumping, high jump, long jump and the rotational slow ring stick throw, among others," Kyarisiima said.

She added that the Under-14 category will participate in more advanced events including the 60-metre sprint, 50-metre hurdles, triple jump, high jump, long jump, javelin throw, shot put, discus, the 800 metres race and the 150 metres sprint.

Kyarisiima urged head teachers, games teachers and coaches to ensure that pupils are adequately prepared while observing competition rules and safety standards.

"We urge all schools to prepare their pupils properly, observe safety measures and complete their preparations in time. Participation is mandatory for all primary schools, both government and private," she said.

She warned that disciplinary action may be taken against schools that fail to participate in the district championship.

Meanwhile, school administrators have expressed readiness for the upcoming competition.

Gastone Mbarukuze Twinomujuni, the head teacher of Kamwenge Primary School, said the institution has already begun training its pupils.

"We have started training our pupils and we are confident that they will perform well. As an inclusive school, we are also ready to involve the Special Interest Group learners in the athletics competitions," he said.

Twinomujuni also called on parents and the community to support the school's preparations ahead of the games.

Similarly, Isaac Mutesigensi, the head teacher of St. Paul Primary School, confirmed that his school has already launched training sessions.

"We are fully preparing our learners for the athletics competitions and we are optimistic about positive results," Mutesigensi said.

District officials say the athletics championship is expected to attract wide participation and will provide an important platform for identifying and developing young sporting talent in Kamwenge.