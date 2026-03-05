Kenya: Engineers Blame Collapsed Buildings On Rogue Developers, Regulatory Gaps

Nairobi — Engineers have blamed a series of building collapses in Nairobi on negligence by developers and lapses in regulatory oversight, raising questions over the integrity of construction approvals in the city.

Speaking on the sidelines of World Engineering Day celebrations in Nairobi, Harrison Keter, Vice-President of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK), said that while some engineers are involved, most of the responsibility lies with developers.

"And I think for us as engineers, the main problem we have there is created probably by a number of stakeholders, even though some could be engineers. If you look at the buildings which have fallen down, a big percentage of the problem goes to the developers themselves," Keter said.

According to Keter, developers often engage engineers to get certifications but later replace them or ignore specifications during construction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Who has built it? Somebody different. Engineers give specifications, what is implemented on the floor -- like the case of the building that collapsed in South C. That is clearly a case of negligence."

Keter called for stronger enforcement and accountability, urging that those responsible for unsafe structures contractors, developers, or others face consequences.

Nairobi has seen a series of collapses in buildings especially in residential units blamed on approvals and substandard building criteria.

Recent collapses include a 16-storey building in South C in January 2026, alongside other incidents in Kahawa West and Uthiru last year, highlighting persistent safety concerns in Nairobi's rapidly expanding residential and commercial zones.

Despite the setbacks, Keter emphasized that Kenyan engineers are capable of delivering work that meets international and global standards, insisting that structural failures are not due to incompetence but rather poor oversight and implementation.