Kenya: Kibet Aims One Better As Athletics Kenya Names World Indoor Team

5 March 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Youngster Noah Kibet headlines a six-man team that will do duty for Kenya at the 2026 World Indoor Championships slated for Kujawy Pomorze, Poland, March 20-22.

Kibet, the 2022 silver medallist, will be aiming to go one better when he competes in the men's 800m.

Others in the list include Jacob Krop, who finished fifth in 2022 in 3000m, Brian Omari Tinega, who will compete in the men's 400m, Mercy Adongo Oketch (women's 400m), Rosemary Longisa (women's 800m), and American-based Susan Ejore, who will compete in the women's 1500m.

The team features a blend of experienced competitors and emerging talent across middle-distance and sprint events as Kenya seeks strong performances on the global indoor stage.

The championships will bring together the world's top indoor athletes in what promises to be a highly competitive three-day event.

-Team Kenya-

400m Men

1. Brian Omari Tinega

800m Men

2. Noah KIBET

3000m Men

3. Jacob Krop

400m Women

4. Mercy Adongo Oketch

800m Women

5. Rosemary Longisa

1500m Women

6. Susan Lokayo Ejore

