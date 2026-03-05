Rwanda: Homes in Transition - the Test of Equality

opinion

A society can rewrite its laws in a short time but it takes far longer to change the habits people carry into their homes. International Women's Day celebrates the first achievement. The second is still unfolding.

Globally, the focus is on rights, justice, and action for all women and girls. Yet turning those rights into real change at home, in communities, and across society is a work still in progress, one that silently tests families and the bonds that hold society together.

Rwanda shows both sides of that truth. Women hold the majority of parliamentary seats, lead institutions, build companies, and shape the economy. These milestones are real, extraordinary, and hard-won. They signal progress that generations before could scarcely imagine.

Yet the daily reality of equality moves more slowly. Advances in law or policy do not automatically take root in daily life, households, or relationships.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A woman may carry professional responsibility and still shoulder most domestic work. A man may believe in equality but feel lost and uncomfortable in a household no longer defined by old rules. The tension often grows in the space between what people show publicly and how they live at home.

History teaches us why. Before colonial administration, many African societies were organised around roles that were distinct but interdependent. Women managed markets, oversaw production, and held spiritual and social authority.

Power was rarely identical, but it was functional. Families and communities relied on that balance. Colonial law disrupted it, codifying male authority, centralising land, and privileging wage labour for men. Some inequalities we now call "tradition" were, in fact, engineered.

Post-independence reforms, particularly in most African countries, worked deliberately to correct these distortions. Women gained stronger rights to property, education, and political participation. These reforms opened doors and expanded opportunity.

However, opening doors is not enough; it does not automatically change how households share work, responsibility, or decision-making. Laws can change overnight; habits formed over generations cannot.

Consider the strain inside households. In 2024/2025, more than 2,600 couples in Rwanda filed for divorce. This is not an argument against women's advancement. It is a signal: as rights expand, the way couples negotiate shared life becomes more complex.

When marriages end, the effects ripple beyond the couple. Children may face instability or divided care; extended families often bear emotional and economic costs; communities feel the loss of cohesion; and the country absorbs the broader impact on social stability and economic participation.

These divorces are not simply private matters, they reflect how shifts in opportunity intersect with culture, expectation, and responsibility, and they demand serious attention.

The global language of rights emphasises access to education, offices, and professions. These gains are fundamental. But having access is only part of the story. It doesn't tell us who adjusts when careers conflict? Who carries the invisible work that keeps a household running?

International Women's Day in Rwanda this year embraces the theme "Break the Pattern."

It celebrates women who challenge assumptions, redefine careers, and build inclusive technologies. The same spirit of disruption should apply at home. Breaking patterns should not only be about opportunity in the workplace; it should also be about how partners share responsibility once they step through those doors.

In traditional Rwandan families, bonds were held together not only by love but by shared duty, respect for one another's role, and the guidance of extended family.

Perhaps that's why our weddings have always been communal milestones-parents, relatives, and neighbors are invited to witness the union, not simply to celebrate, but to reinforce the shared responsibilities that hold a family and community together.

I've watched young couples marry with ambition, full of hope, but without ever having clear conversations about marriage realities. When relocation is required, when children arrive, when work stretches into the nights, old assumptions clash with new realities.

These are not small details; they shape whether daily life feels like collaboration or constant competition, whether households remain resilient or strain under the weight of unmet expectations. Otherwise, more families risk breaking up, children may be abandoned or left unsupported, and the social consequences ripple far beyond the home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Men are also in transition. Generations of social expectation have tied masculinity to provision and authority. As women gain independence and visibility, some men confront uncertainty rather than resistance. If indeed society supports women in redefining their roles, so must it allow men to redefine theirs, without ridicule, without fear, without resentment.

International Women's Day should not therefore be reduced to celebration alone. It should also be a moment for honest reflection. Rights are indispensable. They open doors, create possibility, and change history.

But durable equality requires coherence between public progress and private life. Freedom without shared responsibility can unsettle households. Responsibility without recognition can breed tension, especially in the African context.

International Women's Day 2026 should celebrate what has been won, and confront what remains unfinished.

The author is a management consultant and strategist.