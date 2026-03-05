Tanzania: 'Tanzania Systems Fully Functional'

Geneva — TANZANIA remains firmly on course in safeguarding its global image and has not fallen into the category of nations unable to conduct independent assessments, investigations and issue findings on internal matters, particularly those concerning human rights.

This was said yesterday by Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdallah Possi, during a Zoom meeting with journalists.

He addressed concerns about the country's recent human rights record and its international standing. Amb Possi explained that, in international practice, global mechanisms typically intervene only when a state refuses to act or demonstrates an inability to manage its internal accountability processes.

He said that Tanzania is fully capable of addressing its own challenges, contrasting the country's situation with nations where international mechanisms were triggered due to state collapse, prolonged conflict or failure of domestic justice systems.

"In countries where war persists or institutions are not functioning, international mechanisms may complement or replace domestic systems. In Tanzania, we have a functioning government and judiciary. Therefore, we are within our right and responsibility to address matters ourselves," he said.

Amb Possi said that President Samia Suluhu Hassan's decision to establish an independent commission of inquiry into the October 29 incident was clear evidence that Tanzania is committed to accountability and its ability to handle domestic matters through lawful channels.

According to him, the formation of the commission demonstrates Tanzania's respect for its legal framework as well as international expectations.

He cited examples such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where international judicial mechanisms became involved due to prolonged conflict and the inability to prosecute grave crimes domestically.

"In our case, we have taken action ourselves. That is important," he said.

Amb Possi further noted that members of the commission are individuals of recognised competence and international standing, including Justice Othman Chande, whom he described as well-respected within United Nations circles.

He reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to human rights, freedom of expression and continued international engagement, urging patience as the presidential commission completes its work.

The envoy observed that many nations, including Tanzania, have gone through difficult periods and emerged stronger.

He referenced challenging phases from the 1960s through the 1990s and early 2000s, noting that recovery and reform have long been part of the country's political evolution.

"In diplomacy, we recognise that countries face challenges. What matters most is engagement. There are countries facing far greater challenges than ours. But we continue to engage, to put issues on record and to explain our position," he said.

On Tanzania's current global standing, Amb Possi acknowledged that the recent incident has attracted attention but insisted that it does not dominate diplomatic discourse.

He noted that human rights discussions at global forums are broad in scope, covering civil and political rights, social and economic rights, as well as collective rights. In many cases, debates focus on countries experiencing more severe or systemic crises.

"Tanzania continues to contribute in many areas and fulfils its diplomatic responsibilities," he said.