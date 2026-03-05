Tanzania: Dr Samizi Orders Councils to Invest in Emergency Healthcare Training

Mbeya — The Ministry of Health has asked hospital administrators and council directors across the country to invest in emergency care training for health workers through specialized training units. This will improve staff skills and health service delivery in hospitals and reduce unnecessary referrals.

THE Deputy Minister for Health, Florence Samizi, said this during her working tour in Mbeya Region, warning that the first days of a child's life are decisive and can determine their health and wellbeing for years to come.

Additionally, she said that proper nutrition during the early stage plays a key role in shaping a child's future.

Dr Samizi urged mothers to begin exclusive breastfeeding immediately after birth, stressing that breast milk is rich in vital nutrients and acts as a child's first shield against common childhood diseases.

ALSO READ: CCM stresses full utilisation of Nyerere school

According to the deputy minister, training forms part of the government's broader strategy to reduce maternal and child mortality, with a target of lowering deaths to 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

The Minister has urged parents and guardians to take decisive action to ensure children receive proper nutrition, as malnutrition continues to threaten their growth and overall development.

Moreover, she stressed the need to strengthen care services for premature babies to reduce deaths and potential health complications.