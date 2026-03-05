Tanzania: B19 Step Up Preps for Federation Cup Clash Against Simba

Dar es Salaam — B19 Football Club has intensified preparations ahead of a challenging Round of 32 fixture in the Federation Cup against Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The highly anticipated knockout encounter is set to take place on Saturday in Dar es Salaam.

The Kigamboni-based side head into the match with confidence and determination, viewing the showdown as a valuable opportunity to test themselves against one of the country's most successful and decorated clubs.

B19 Secretary General Isaac said the team is in good condition and that players are highly motivated ahead of the high-profile clash.

"The players understand Simba's status as a powerhouse in Tanzanian and African football, with vast experience and consistent participation in continental competitions," he said.

Despite acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge, Isaac emphasised that B19 will approach the game with both respect and belief.

"We respect Simba because they are a big club with international experience. However, this is also a great opportunity for our players to test themselves and showcase their abilities against a strong side," he added.

He revealed that the technical bench has been working closely with the squad to refine tactics and enhance match readiness in the lead-up to the crucial fixture.

B19 captain Ramadhan Kalanje echoed similar sentiments, expressing confidence in the team's preparations and commitment.

"The technical bench is doing a great job, and as players we are carefully following instructions and applying what we learn in training," Kalanje said.

He added that the squad is focused on overcoming any sense of intimidation and approaching the match with confidence.

"Simba is a big team that competes in international tournaments, and we respect them. But football always has three possible outcomes. Since this is a knockout match, we are ready to fight for a positive result," he said.

Kalanje further noted that B19 have analysed Simba's style of play as part of their preparations, a move he believes will help the team execute a clear and effective strategy on match day.