Tanzania: Masauni - Protect Environment for Growth

Zanzibar — THE government has strengthened international cooperation and increased Tanzania's contribution to regional and global initiatives on environmental protection and climate change.

Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office, responsible for Union Affairs and Environment, Hamad Yussuf Masauni, made the remarks while addressing journalists in Unguja, Zanzibar, on Tuesday, during the commemoration of Africa Environment Day, which is observed annually on March 3.

He said that through the strong international engagement of the President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country has secured key leadership opportunities at the regional level. These include hosting the Africa Heads of State Energy Summit - Mission 300, held in Dar es Salaam in January last year.

Tanzania was also elected a permanent member of the African Union Committee of Heads of State and Government on Climate Change. In addition, Eng Masauni was elected Vice-President of the eighth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-8) for the 2025- 2027 term.

He said that the development of any nation and the well-being of its people are closely linked to the quality of its environment. A stable and well-managed environment, he noted, supports sustainable economic growth and improved livelihoods.

"Every year on March 3, Africa commemorates Africa Environment Day. The day was established in 2002 by the African Union Council of Ministers to encourage member states to strengthen environmental conservation efforts," he said.

This year's theme, 'Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063,' underscores the importance of ensuring reliable access to clean water and safe sanitation as a foundation for sustainable development.

Eng Masauni said the theme serves as a reminder of the need for inclusive implementation strategies, where individuals and institutions actively participate in environmental protection for the benefit of the nation. Recognising this, he said, the sixth phase government under President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan has committed to integrating environmental protection, climate change response and sustainable development into practical action.

He added that the National Development Vision 2050 includes a key pillar on environmental conservation and climate resilience. Similarly, the CCM Election Manifesto for 2025-2030 identifies environmental protection and climate change as priority areas.

The minister further noted that the world is currently facing three major environmental challenges: biodiversity loss, environmental pollution from various sources and climate change.

He stressed that these challenges highlight the importance of international cooperation in strengthening environmental conservation and developing collective solutions. Tanzania, he said, remains a signatory to various international conventions on environmental protection and management.