Tanzania: Ministry Showcases Strong Start in Mwinyi's Second Term

Zanzibar — MINISTRY of Community Development, Elders, Gender and Children has outlined key achievements recorded during the first 100 days of President Hussein Mwinyi's second term, highlighting progress in women's economic empowerment, child protection and social welfare services.

Presenting the progress report to journalists at a forum organised by the Department of Information-Maelezo, Minister Anna Athanas Paul said the Ministry remains committed to strengthening social welfare services in line with Zanzibar's Development Vision 2050 and the 2025-2030 Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Election Manifesto.

She said the Ministry's vision is to build a socially secure and gender-responsive society that promotes inclusive development for women, men, children, elders and other vulnerable groups.

Under the Dr Mwinyi Boosting Fund programme, the government has identified 69,000 women entrepreneurs who have joined more than 6,700 groups across Unguja and Pemba.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

So far, loans amounting to 2bn/- have been disbursed, equivalent to 57 per cent of the allocated 3.5bn/-.

"This programme aims to strengthen women's economic independence and increase their participation in incomegenerating activities," the Minister said.

The government has also conducted awareness and capacity-building sessions for women's and children's coordinators in 80 shehias, alongside leaders of 79 women's empowerment platforms, to enhance networking and knowledgesharing.

The minister noted that a review of the 2016 Gender Policy is underway, with implementation assessments already completed through stakeholder consultations.

Implementation of the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (2025-2029) has included training for 60 participants from key sectors, including social welfare, police gender desks, health services, the judiciary, local government authorities and civil society organisations.

Moreover, 28 journalists and media practitioners, including those from the Zanzibar Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Zanzibar Leo and other outlets have been trained to improve reporting on gender based violence.

During the reporting period, 43 cases of gender-based violence were received and handled. A further 254 complaints were addressed during the 16 Days of Activism campaign held from November 25 to December 10 last year across all regions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community awareness campaigns reached more than 3,000 residents in various districts of Unguja and Pemba, while a "Men for Change" conference in Pemba attracted 300 participants to promote male engagement in advancing gender equality.

Gender desks have also been established within special government forces, including the JKU, the Fire and Rescue Force and the KMKM.

In strengthening child protection systems, government social welfare officers attended 50 child-related court cases, 43 criminal and seven civil in Unguja and Pemba regional courts. Nine judgments were delivered during the reporting period.

Nine children in conflict with the law are currently receiving rehabilitation services at the Rahaleo Alternative Education Centre.

The ministry also handled 212 complaints related to child maintenance and custody disputes, ensuring resolutions were reached in the best interests of the child.

Through the national parenting programme, 206 foster parents have been registered, and 57 children are currently placed under foster care arrangements.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening social protection for older persons.

As of February, 33,621 elderly citizens aged 70 and above are enrolled in the Universal Pension Scheme, each receiving a monthly stipend of 50,000/-. Of these, 19,733 beneficiaries are from Unguja and 13,888 from Pemba.

The government is also caring for 65 elders in state-run residential homes in Unguja and Pemba, where they receive food, shelter and other essential services. These include facilities at Welezo, Sebleni and Limbani.