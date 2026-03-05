Tanzania: Leaders Raise Alarm Over Children's Lack of Play, Rest Time

Tanga — GOVERNMENT leaders in Tanga have raised alarm over the increasing pressures facing children, warning that many are being denied their fundamental right to play, rest and grow in a healthy environment, a situation that threatens their overall development and future wellbeing.

The concerns emerged during a two-day workshop on Early Childhood Care, Growth and Development, attended by officials from the Regional Commissioner's Office and Tanga City Council.

Facilitating the session, child development expert Bruno Ghumpi said an increasing number of children particularly those in private schools are being overloaded with academic work at the expense of rest and recreation.

"Children are studying all the time. They rarely get time to relax or play. Without play and rest, we deny them the chance to grow into well-rounded, resilient adults capable of handling life's challenges," Ghumpi said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that many children spend long hours in classrooms and return home only to face heavy homework schedules, even during school holidays, a practice that contradicts government education guidelines requiring schools to provide recreation time and holidays to refresh mentally and physically.

"The Commissioner for Education has repeatedly emphasised that all schools, including private ones, must follow these guidelines, yet some institutions continue to ignore them," he added.

According to Ghumpi, the pressure stems partly from schools competing for top grades and reputations, while parents often focus solely on academic performance.

He also warned that some well-off families shield children from household chores, raising a generation lacking practical life skills.

"Children must spend time with their parents learning everyday skills. These experiences build responsibility and independence," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PMORALG) has directed all 184 district, municipal, and city councils nationwide, including the 11 councils in Tanga Region to allocate funds for Early Childhood Care and Development programmes in their budgets.

ALSO READ: UNICEF urges artists to champion children's rights

A Social Welfare Officer from PMO-RALG's Health Department, Harun Harun said the current integrated Early Childhood Development Programme launched in 2021 is ending this year, with a new phase already in preparation.

He urged councils drafting the 2026/27 financial year budgets to prioritise child welfare services.

"Investing in early childhood development is investing in the nation's future," Harun said, stressing the need for strong partnerships with development stakeholders.

At the community level, civil society groups are stepping in. The Executive Director of United Help for Tanzania Children (UHTC), Regis Temba, announced plans to establish special early stimulation corners for children attending five health centres in Tanga City.

The initiative aims to transform clinics into child-friendly spaces where young children can play and develop cognitive skills, rather than associating health facilities only with treatment.

"Children should not fear clinics. They should find spaces to play and stimulate their brains while receiving services," Temba said, calling on facility managers to prepare areas for the centres. Security agencies also highlighted child protection concerns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Inspector Grace Sandi from the Gender Desk of the Tanzania Police Force stressed the need for stronger safety education for children and urged parents to monitor their children's movements, particularly after school hours.

"There is a worrying trend of students lingering at bus stands waiting for music-playing buses. This exposes them to unnecessary risks. Parents must remain vigilant," she said.

Participants agreed that children's welfare goes beyond academics, stressing that play, protection, family bonding, and safe environments are equally critical in shaping confident, healthy, and productive citizens.

The Regional Nutrition Officer, Sakina Mustafa, emphasised that safeguarding childhood today lays the foundation for a stronger nation tomorrow.