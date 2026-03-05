Tanzania: Govt Disburses 13.3bn/ - to Protect Citizens' Livelihoods

Arusha — THE government has paid a total of 13.28bn/- in compensation to 56,331 citizens affected by invasions of dangerous and destructive wild animals over the five-year period from 2020 to 2025.

The disclosure was made by the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji, while officiating at the closing of World Wildlife Day celebrations in Arusha.

This year's theme is "Medicinal and Aromatic Plants: Conserving Health, Heritage and Livelihoods."

Dr Kijaji noted that Tanzania has commemorated the day for the 13th time since 2014, marking 53 years since the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) on March 3, 1973, and 46 years since its implementation in the country.

Through CITES, Tanzania has remained among the countries with the largest wildlife populations in Africa and globally.

More than one-third of the country's land has been set aside for conservation through a network of 21 national parks, 29 game reserves, 25 game-controlled areas, four wetland sites, and 40 Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs).

"Tanzania leads in the number of lions, leopards, and buffaloes, and ranks third in the world in elephant population," she said.

She explained that, due to hardships caused by dangerous wildlife such as elephants, the government paid 13.28bn/- in compensation to 56,331 affected people between 2020 and 2025.

"As part of efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflict, this initiative demonstrates the Sixth Phase Government's commitment to protecting citizens' lives and property while conserving national resources with equity and humanity," Dr Kijaji said.

She added that the wildlife sector remains a key pillar of the economy through tourism, which contributes more than 25 per cent of foreign exchange earnings, 17.1 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides approximately 1.6 million formal and informal jobs.

"Statistics show that the number of tourists increased from 5.4 million in 2024 to 5.9 million last year, while revenue rose from 3.9 billion to 4.4 billion US dollars," she said.

On the theme of the celebrations, Dr Kijaji emphasised the importance of medicinal and aromatic plants in traditional medicine, nutrition, culture and community livelihoods, noting their role in maintaining resilient ecosystems that support wildlife habitats.

However, she acknowledged that the conservation sector continues to face challenges, including rising human-wildlife conflict, blocked wildlife corridors due to unplanned settlements, encroachment into protected areas for agriculture, livestock keeping and mining, as well as poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

To address these issues, the government has implemented several strategies, including the Wildlife Policy Implementation Strategy (2023-2033), the National Anti-Poaching Strategy (2023-2033) and the Wildlife Corridor Restoration Strategic Plan (2022-2026).

Earlier, Director of Wildlife, Dr Alexander Lobora, noted that Tanzania has been a member of CITES since 1979.

He explained that the convention, signed in 1973, regulates wildlife and plant trade to ensure the survival of endangered species.

Dr Lobora said that in 2013, the 16th Conference of the Parties adopted a resolution declaring March 3 as World Wildlife Day, which Tanzania has commemorated since 2014.

"This year's theme highlights the role of medicinal plants in safeguarding human health and protecting critical habitats where animals self-medicate using plants," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Regional Commissioner, Arusha District Commissioner, Mr Joseph Mkude, urged the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to continue involving students, including 2,700 from Mlinga Secondary School, teachers, and the wider community in tree planting and conservation initiatives.