Zimbabwe: Broadcasting Authority Cracks Down On Unapproved Medical, Faith Healing Adverts

5 March 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

In a statement released Wednesday, Acting Chief Executive Officer Matthias Chakanyuka said BAZ had noted a rise in unauthorised commercials for traditional, herbal and conventional medicines, as well as faith-based healing services.

BAZ regulations state that no advertisement relating to any medicine, whether traditional, herbal, or conventional, or spiritual healing service, may be aired without proof of approval from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"For the avoidance of doubt, conventional, traditional and herbal medicine practitioners as well as faith-based or spiritual based who wish to advertise their products and services, must first obtain the necessary approval from the Ministry of Health and Child Care," reads a part of the statement.

Chakanyuka clarified that these requirements apply across the board.

"This requirement applies to all categories of medicines and is not intended to discriminate against traditional healing practitioners. Its purpose is to ensure that all health-related products and services advertised through broadcasting platforms meet national health and safety standards, " read the statement.

"Proof of such approval must be submitted to the relevant broadcaster before any advertisement is made."

