Zimbabwe: Chatunga Mugabe, Co-Accused Bail Application Postponed After Power Outage At Gauteng Court

Power outage at the Alexandra Magistrate's Court delayed the case against Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze.

The pair made a brief court appearance on Thursday morning, but the case was postponed to 11 March due to an electricity interruption.

Mugabe and Matonhodze are expected to face additional new charges.

Prosecutors have now added two counts of pointing a firearm and contravening the Immigration Act.

The duo is accused of shooting a 23-year-old employee of Mugabe's at his Hyde Park home in February and leaving him in a critical condition.

Mugabe and Matonhodze appeared in court earlier this week; however, due to technicalities and outstanding documents, the matter was postponed until Thursday.

The suspects are expected to file a formal bail application.

It remains unclear whether Mugabe and Matondze are in South Africa legally and the Department of Home Affairs is expected to provide clarity before the court during their appearance.

Previously, it had been confirmed that police have yet to recover the firearm used during the shooting incident.

The State has confirmed it will be opposing bail.