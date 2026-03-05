Somalia: Somali President Hails Parliament After Approval of Key Constitutional Provisions

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud praised lawmakers from both chambers of the Federal Parliament of Somalia after they approved key provisions of the Provisional Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Mohamud said the move marked a significant step toward ending the country's prolonged transitional period, which has shaped Somalia's political framework for more than a decade.

"The approval of these constitutional provisions means that Somalia is moving beyond the long transitional phase," the president said in a statement.

He added that completing the constitution represents a major national achievement that will support state-building efforts, strengthen government institutions and lay the foundation for a sustainable political system.

The approval of the constitutional articles is part of ongoing efforts to finalize Somalia's constitutional review process, which has been underway for years and is seen as critical to consolidating governance in the Horn of Africa nation.

Somalia adopted a provisional constitution in 2012 at the end of its transitional period, but successive governments have worked to review and finalize the document to clarify the country's political and legal structures.