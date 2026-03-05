South Africa: Over 6,400 South Africans in the Middle East Register On Travel Smart

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has noted a significant increase in registrations by South African citizens on its Travel Smart System, with more than 6 400 citizens in the Middle East having registered their presence as of 04 March 2026.

In a statement on Wednesday, DIRCO said South African citizens currently in the region for non-essential travel and who wish to evacuate cities and countries affected by the ongoing interstate conflict in the Middle East are strongly advised to use official channels to facilitate their departure.

"This proactive measure is essential to prepare for an exit from the danger zone as soon as it is safe to secure passage," the department said.

Citizens have also been urged to note that several airlines have resumed limited commercial flights out of the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Citizens are strongly encouraged to take immediate advantage of this opportunity to leave, as heavy attacks are regrettably expected to continue in the coming days. Your safety is our paramount concern," DIRCO said.

The department further discouraged South Africans from undertaking all non-essential travel to the region at this time.

South Africans experiencing difficulties with the evacuation process or those requiring urgent consular support have been urged to contact the department through its official channels.

For assistance, citizens may contact the South African Emergency Line at +27 12 351 1000 and request consular services.

They can also reach the South African Embassy in Amman, Jordan on +962 6-461-5167, or make inquiries regarding the Jordan border on +962 5 393 3031.

Email coordination is available through ngwanyaa@dirco.gov.za or segevl@dirco.gov.za.

Emergency consular support can also be accessed through Mr Litha Ngwanya on +972 50-520-8100 or Ms Lizelle Segev on +972 54-588-0698.

Meanwhile, South Africa reiterated its call on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to act in a manner consistent with international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

In an advisory on Monday, South Africa has called on all its citizens currently in the Middle East to urgently contact the relevant South African embassies accredited to their countries of residence to ensure that they are registered, and that their whereabouts are known to officials amid heightened regional tensions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the advisory by DIRCO, government warned that consular support in parts of the region may be limited, particularly in the event of an emergency.

The Travel Smart System can be accessed on: https://travelsmart.dirco.gov.za/welcome and also from the Apple App Store on https://apps.apple.com/za/app/travel-smart/id6446180597 and on Android on https://play.google.com/store/apps/details.