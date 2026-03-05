Zimbabwe Has Up to Three Months of Fuel Reserves - Govt

5 March 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has fuel reserves that could last between two and three months, the government has said, as it monitors global tensions that could disrupt energy supplies.

Responding to questions in Parliament, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Zhemu Soda, speaking on behalf of the Minister of Energy and Power Development told legislators that authorities had assessed the country's fuel stocks following concerns about the impact of conflict in the Middle East on global supply chains.

Soda said officials had reviewed available reserves of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel currently in the country, as well as deliveries already on their way.

"We were also briefed about the stocks that are in transit between our country and Beira and the ships that are about to dock in Beira," he told the National Assembly.

According to the minister, the assessment indicates that Zimbabwe has sufficient fuel supplies to sustain the country for the next few months.

"It shows we have some stocks that can take us for the next two to three months," he said.

Soda added that the government was making contingency plans to secure additional supplies should the conflict continue or intensify.

He said authorities were also considering arrangements to ensure the continued availability of fuel for essential operations, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

However, the minister warned that global developments could still affect fuel prices.

"Prices are a function of supply and demand. For as long as our supply routes are disrupted, obviously the prices will respond," he said.

He added that some international routes had already been affected by the conflict which could put upward pressure on prices.

