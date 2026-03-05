Namibia: Two British Nationals Die in Light Aircraft in Namib Desert

5 March 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Two British nationals died in a light aircraft on Wednesday evening after it crashed at Gobabeb Namib Research Institute in the Namib Desert in the Erongo region.

According to acting director of aircraft accident and incident investigation in the Ministey of Works and Transport Hafeni Mweshixwa, the accident took place at around 21h00 at the institute while the two were conducting research on wildlife.

He says the aircraft is registered in the United Kingdom.

"There were only two people in the aircraft, one is a senior pilot and the other is unknown. Both died.

"It was reported to us a bit later in the night . . .

"The deceased were conducting research on wildlife," he says.

It is not known whether the two deceased are based in Namibia.

Gobabeb Namib Research Institute is a centre for dry-land training and research in Namibia.

It is located in the Namib Desert, 120km south-east of Walvis Bay.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.