Namibia: Two British Nationals Die in Light Aircraft in Namib Desert

Two British nationals died in a light aircraft on Wednesday evening after it crashed at Gobabeb Namib Research Institute in the Namib Desert in the Erongo region.

According to acting director of aircraft accident and incident investigation in the Ministey of Works and Transport Hafeni Mweshixwa, the accident took place at around 21h00 at the institute while the two were conducting research on wildlife.

He says the aircraft is registered in the United Kingdom.

"There were only two people in the aircraft, one is a senior pilot and the other is unknown. Both died.

"It was reported to us a bit later in the night . . .

"The deceased were conducting research on wildlife," he says.

It is not known whether the two deceased are based in Namibia.

Gobabeb Namib Research Institute is a centre for dry-land training and research in Namibia.

It is located in the Namib Desert, 120km south-east of Walvis Bay.