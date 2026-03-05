Uganda: Govt, World Bank Call for More Suppliers to Boost Fuelwood Support in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement

Government and World Bank officials have called for more private suppliers to join the fuelwood supply chain under a major climate-smart project supporting refugees in Kyangwali Refugee Settlement, warning that increased participation is critical to meeting distribution targets.

The appeal was made during a 2026 technical field mission under the Investing in Forests and Protected Areas for Climate-Smart Development (IFPA-CD) Project, implemented by the Ministry of Water and Environment with funding from the World Bank.

The mission was led by IFPA-CD National Project Coordinator Margaret Athieno Mwebesa and World Bank Task Team Leader Anita Takura, alongside officials from the Uganda Wildlife Authority, the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Kyangwali Refugee Settlement is expected to receive 17,297 cubic metres of fuelwood under the current distribution plan. However, only 6,324 cubic metres have so far been delivered -- creating urgency to scale up supply.

The project targets 15,252 refugees to receive one cubic metre of fuelwood annually, with an additional 6,344 cubic metres earmarked for Persons with Specific Needs (PSNs).

Without increased supplier participation, officials say the settlement risks falling short of its annual wood fuel target.

Speaking during the mission, IFPA-CD National Project Coordinator Margaret Atheino Mwebesa called for increased participation from fuel wood suppliers to ensure timely delivery of fuelwood while also creating livelihood opportunities for refugees.

"We are calling on more suppliers to come on board and support the fuelwood supply chain so that we can meet the wood fuel target in the refugee settlement. At the same time, we encourage the involvement of refugees themselves in the distribution chain as a way of creating employment opportunities and strengthening community ownership of the initiative," Mwebesa said.

Officials say expanding the supplier base would not only close the delivery gap but also stimulate local economic activity in refugee-hosting districts.

Protecting Forests, Protecting Lives

The fuelwood initiative falls under the project's Improved Landscape Management component, which promotes tree planting and farm forestry to create sustainable wood sources and reduce pressure on natural forests around refugee settlements.

The Office of the Prime Minister noted that structured fuelwood distribution has helped reduce the burden and risks faced by women and children who often walk long distances in search of firewood.

Funded by the World Bank, the IFPA-CD Project aims to demonstrate how climate-smart investments can simultaneously conserve forests and improve livelihoods in refugee-hosting communities.

With thousands of refugee households depending on wood fuel for daily cooking, officials say meeting the supply target now depends on how quickly more suppliers step forward to support the distribution chain.