Uganda: Museveni Urges Balance of Faith, Effort to Drive National Development

President Museveni has called on Ugandans to balance faith and personal effort, saying both are crucial for national development and the country's continued progress.

Speaking at the 15th Annual Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs/UPDF Thanksgiving breakfast in Mbuya, Museveni reflected on his personal journey, emphasizing that relying solely on miracles without effort is misguided.

"Sometimes people emphasise miracles over effort, as if work is unnecessary. That has never been my view," he said, adding that while God provides guidance, humans are entrusted with the power to "establish dominion over nature."

Museveni recounted historical lessons from the National Resistance Army (NRA) struggle, including the 1981 attack on Kabamba barracks, to illustrate the interplay between preparation, strategy, and divine timing. He highlighted that success required planning, manpower, and resources alongside faith.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President also stressed the importance of preserving national history, noting the absence of a museum to educate younger generations about Uganda's liberation struggle.

"How can people know the history if it is neglected? Preserving our heritage is essential to teaching future generations about the struggle, effort, and faith that shaped our journey," he said.

Jacob Markson Oboth, Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, said the breakfast offered a chance to reaffirm commitment to peace, security, and the UPDF's professional development. He highlighted faith as central to Uganda's liberation and warned that the country still needs capable citizens to help fulfil ongoing national missions.

Former Archbishop Rt. Rev. Henry Luke Orombi urged the UPDF to maintain discipline, professionalism, and moral integrity, while emphasizing the importance of family support and historical education, including establishing a museum similar to the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

Permanent Secretary Mrs. Rosettie Byengoma marked 45 years since the launch of the NRA struggle and 40 years of UPDF development, urging young officers to fight today's challenges with professionalism and ethics rather than weapons.

She highlighted corruption, complacency, tribalism, and misinformation as the modern battlefield.

The event brought together service chiefs, senior and junior officers, veterans, and dignitaries, celebrating Uganda's liberation history while emphasizing that development requires both faith and human effort.