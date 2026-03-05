Uganda: Nyendo-Mukungwe MP-Elect Meets Leader of Opposition to Strengthen Parliamentary Coordination

The Member of Parliament-elect for Nyendo-Mukungwe, Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira, has held a strategic meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, in what he described as a deliberate step toward strengthening institutional coordination and accountable representation.

The engagement took place at the Office of the Leader of Opposition at Parliament and focused on aligning the constituency's priorities with the broader opposition agenda.

According to the MP-elect, the visit was more than a courtesy call. It was intended to establish formal working linkages between Nyendo-Mukungwe and the opposition leadership in Parliament -- a move he said responds directly to concerns from residents who have long demanded stronger visibility and coordination at the national level.

During the meeting, discussions centered on enhancing oversight, improving policy coordination, and ensuring that Nyendo-Mukungwe benefits from the research and legislative support structures within the Leader of Opposition's office.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Key areas of focus included strengthening accountability on national issues affecting the constituency, coordinating advocacy efforts on service delivery, and reinforcing communication between the constituency leadership and opposition structures in Parliament.

Rt. Hon. Ssenyonyi welcomed the MP-elect and pledged close collaboration to ensure the people of Nyendo-Mukungwe are effectively represented and their concerns robustly articulated on the floor of Parliament.

The meeting also reaffirmed Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira's allegiance to the National Unity Platform (NUP). He emphasized that effective representation requires active engagement with party leadership and adherence to coordinated opposition strategies.

In the spirit of unity, the Leader of Opposition extended warm regards to NUP President, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, underscoring cohesion within the party's parliamentary and national leadership structures.

Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira described the engagement as the beginning of a new phase for the constituency -- one defined by visibility, structured coordination, and strategic advocacy.

He noted that Nyendo-Mukungwe will now operate in closer alignment with national opposition frameworks to address pressing concerns such as infrastructure gaps, youth unemployment, health services, and education delivery.

"Representation must be institutional, not isolated," he said, adding that the constituency's mandate will be handled with "seriousness and strategic direction."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The move is an effort to consolidate opposition cohesion and streamline parliamentary advocacy through established structures. By formally engaging the Office of the Leader of Opposition, the MP-elect has signaled an intention to anchor his tenure on systems-driven leadership and collaborative accountability.

For residents of Nyendo-Mukungwe, the meeting represents a public assurance that their representative intends to remain connected to national opposition leadership and leverage institutional support in advancing constituency interests.

As Lubowa Ssebina Gyaviira prepares to formally assume office, the emphasis appears clear: structured coordination, disciplined party engagement, and sustained advocacy within Parliament.